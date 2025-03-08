Death anniversary of Hung Kings to take place within ten days

The death anniversary of Hung Kings this year will take place from May 29 to April 7 (from the first day to the tenth day of the third lunar month) at the Hung Kings’ Temple Historical Site in Phu Tho Province.

The death anniversary of Hung Kings, or Hung Kings' Temple Festival is a significant national event, associated with the Hung Kings' worshipping belief which has been recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Phu Tho Province Nguyen Dac Thuy stated that preparations for the event are being finalized.

The organization not only honors the great contributions of the Hung Kings but also is an opportunity to promote cultural heritage and boost local tourism development.

The Northern province of Phu Tho set a target of making the 2025 Hung Kings commemoration festival a model event. The festival is expected to attract around four million visitors.

The Hung Kings Commemoration and the Cultural - Tourism Week of the Ancestral Land 2025 promise to become a grand event, contributing to praising Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage and boosting Phu Tho Province’s tourism.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong