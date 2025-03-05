Youth drive heritage revival through digital platforms

Centuries-old traditions are having new life as young people leverage social media to connect historical narratives with contemporary trends, ensuring heritage remains a living, evolving part of the community.

Young people explore heritage, culture, and history at the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of History.

Trends are created from heritage values

Just two days after its release, Hoa Minzy's music video Bac Bling has taken music platforms by storm. The MV has surpassed 8.3 million views on YouTube, ranking among the top 6 most-watched MVs worldwide within 24 hours. It also secured the top 18 spot on global trending charts and claimed the No.1 trending position on YouTube in Vietnam, as well as in countries like Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia.

The success of the MV is not only in the music aspect, but also in connecting the community, spreading the heritage value, the cultural beauty of the land of Quan Ho, when more than 300 residents in the Northern Province of Bac Ninh - known for its rich and long-standing culture - participated in the filming.

Creative products by artists can effectively promote a country's heritage and tourism, according to communication experts. These products go beyond mere entertainment, serving to connect communities around the shared goal of showcasing the nation's image.

Cultural researchers emphasize that linking communities to their heritage is vital for preserving and promoting locally-rooted values. As per lecturer Nguyen Tri Phuong of Hanoi University of Culture, cultural heritage is preserved and served for development, which will promote the community in the place where the heritage is located to be more aware of the value of the heritage, pride in the tradition, the beauty of the homeland, the country, and the sense of responsibility to protect this asset.

A sense of community and unity among residents can be fostered through promoting the relics in a small village's communal house. Shared activities centered around worshipping the village guardian spirit and participating in festivals help balance the spiritual lives of villagers.

Traditional celebrations serve as vital reminders of history, origin, and solidarity, empowering citizens with renewed confidence in their work and contributions to the nation.

Tradition in tune with 4.0

In recent years, both tangible and intangible cultural heritage have gained increasing attention and recognition, serving as the defining "coat" of identity that sets each region apart. More than just a mark of distinction, heritage acts as a "cultural passport," empowering young people to engage and integrate globally while preserving their roots amid the powerful waves of cultural assimilation.

Unlike the fleeting trends that dominate social media, many young creators are forging their own paths by crafting digital content inspired by streets, historical sites, and museums. Through their work, they bring century-old stories to life, translating history into the language of today’s youth.

Spending nearly three years of building a TikTok channel called "My Locality", Nguyen Thu Suong, a 23 year old girl in Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Thanh District has reached nearly 30,000 followers with videos about the city's heritage.

Thu Suong revealed that from childhood, Ben Thanh Market, Tan Dinh Market, and Saigon Zoo & Botanical Gardens have been integral to her family's story; therefore, when developing content for her channel, she naturally gravitate towards the familiar landscapes of her upbringing.

She added that through images and videos shared online, the past never truly grows old—heritage moves with all people every day, evolving with time. When more people engage, explore, and preserve it, it will never fade.

The responsibility to carry forward these cultural roots belongs, above all, to the younger generation. As history and tradition are retold in the language of Gen Z, seamlessly blending with the rhythm of the digital era, heritage naturally asserts its value—without the need for reminders.

Truong Le Hieu Dan, a member of the Ho Chi Minh City Cultural Heritage Association and the organizing committee for the video contest "Connecting Heritage - Creating the Future" running until March 26, emphasized: "The key to effectively preserving and promoting heritage is to integrate it into the lives of young people, as they are the next generation. When young people understand, appreciate, and create based on heritage, they will seamlessly bring its value into modern life in the most dynamic, rapid, and impactful way’.

