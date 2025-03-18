First direct flight from Russia lands in Khanh Hoa after three-year halt

After a three-year halt, the first direct flight from Russia to Khanh Hoa Province landed at Cam Ranh Airport on March 17.

Flight ZF2577 from Irkutsk, Russia, carrying 231 passengers, arrived in the Central province of Khanh Hoa at approximately 3:30 p.m. on March 17, marking its resumption after a three-year hiatus.

Anex Vietnam Trading and Tourism Company Limited in collaboration with Russian airline Azur Air, exploited the flight as a charter service.

Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee Dinh Van Thieu and representatives from various departments and agencies were present at the airport to welcome the passengers with flowers and souvenirs.

Leaders of Khanh Hoa Province and representatives from various departments and agencies take commemorative photos with Russian tourists upon their arrival at Cam Ranh Airport. (photo: Anh Phat)

Previously, in 2019, Russia was Khanh Hoa Province’s second-largest international tourist market. However, from March 2022, the pandemic and geopolitical instability have resulted in suspended direct flights from Russia to Khanh Hoa.

During that time, Russian tourists traveling to Vietnam had to transit through other countries such as Kazakhstan and China, leading to a significant decline in the number of Russian visitors to Khanh Hoa Province.

By 2024, the number of Russian arrivals to Khanh Hoa rebounded to approximately 105,000, but this was only 22.8 percent of the figures in 2019.

Many travelers share their excitement about arriving in Vietnam. (Photo: Anh Phat)

Beginning in March 2025, Anex Vietnam has resumed charter flights connecting 11 Russian cities to Khanh Hoa with the frequency of 12 flights in March, followed by 50-55 flights per month from April to June, and 90-100 flights per month from July onwards.

Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Khanh Hoa Province Cung Quynh Anh stated that the resumption of the air route would not only reduce travel time but also lower airfare costs, creating favorable conditions for Khanh Hoa to recover and attract Russian tourists once again.

By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong