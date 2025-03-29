First charter flight from Iran lands in Hanoi, boosting tourism ties

Charter flights offer a swift, direct connection between the two nations, unlocking potential for broader cooperation in aviation, trade, culture, and education.

Iranian tourists on the first-ever charter flight to Hanoi land at Noi Bai International Airport on Friday. (Photo baodautu.vn)

Hanoi welcomed more than 200 Iranian tourists on Friday aboard the first-ever charter flight from the West Asian nation.

The event marked a significant milestone for the city’s tourism industry and opened new avenues for cultural exchange and tourism cooperation between Vietnam and Iran.

The landmark flight was organised by Asia Destination Management JSC (ASIA DMC) in collaboration with HG Group subsidiaries, including HG Aviation, Iran’s Meraj Airlines, and other strategic partners in Iran.

According to Subhash Chandar, Managing Director of ASIA DMC, the group chose Vietnam as its destination to celebrate Nowruz, the Persian New Year, a traditional holiday marking the beginning of spring.

For this special occasion, a nine-day itinerary was crafted to showcase Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage, natural wonders, and historical landmarks from north to south.

A particular highlight was a cyclo tour through Hanoi’s historic 36 Old Quarter streets, offering an unforgettable glimpse into a city that seamlessly blends tradition with vibrant modernity.

Following Hanoi, the group will continue to renowned destinations, including Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the scenic Ba Na Hills in Da Nang, the romantic Hoi An Ancient Town, and conclude their journey in Ho Chi Minh City, visiting historical sites such as the Cu Chi Tunnels, Ben Thanh Market, and the Saigon Central Post Office.

As Vietnam seeks to diversify its tourism markets and tap into emerging sources of visitors, the collaboration with Iran, a country of over 80 million people with a rising demand for international travel, represents a strategic move.

Charter flights offer a swift, direct connection between the two nations, unlocking potential for broader cooperation in aviation, trade, culture, and education.

Just days earlier, on March 19, Ho Chi Minh City also received its first charter flight from Iran, signaling the start of a robust push to strengthen ties between the two countries.

VNA