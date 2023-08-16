Film screening program marks August Revolution, National Day

A film screening program marking the 78th anniversary of the 1945 August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) will take place from August 18-September 5.

Film lovers will have a chance to enjoy selected movies themed on traditional history, revolutionary soldiers, typical examples, and generations of youth in wartime and remote areas, such as Ho Chi Minh in 1946 produced by Viet King Media Joint Stock Company, Professor Ta Quang Buu- a patriotic scientist of the MTV Company under the Vietnam Central Studio of Documentary Scientific Film, Nhung nguoi giu hon dat (keepers of the earth's soul) by the Giai Phong (Liberation) Film Studio.

There will be two animated movies, including Giac mo lam me (Dream about being a mother) by Vietnam Animation Joint Stock Company and Vuot qua duong nuoc den (Crossing the black current of water) by the Giai Phong (Liberation) Film Studio.

The event organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is scheduled to take place in provinces and cities across the country.