FIFA spotlights notable players of Vietnam ahead of Women's World Cup

Weeks prior to the world's largest football festival - Australia/New Zealand World Cup 2023 - FIFA has highlighted five influential players of Vietnam, which will make its first World Cup appearance next month.

Vietnam is in a tough group stage, facing both finalists from the previous edition, the USA and the Netherlands, and an exciting Portugal side.

The world football governing body suggested that coach Mai Duc Chung's stars must be at their optimum levels if his team is to make its mark in New Zealand.

FIFA first named goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh, who will be 30 in September.

"The fact Vietnam is competing at Australia & New Zealand 2023 is in no small part down to Thanh’s sensational form at the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup," FIFA wrote on its website. "Her athleticism and sharp reflexes caught the eye throughout the tournament and she made more saves than any other goalkeeper. World Cup qualification ultimately came down to two play-off matches against Thailand and Chinese Taipei – and Thanh produced faultless performances as Vietnam won both games to secure their place at the global showpiece."

The keeper also made a good performance at the recent 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia and during Vietnam's friendlies against U23 Poland and the national team of Germany.

Midfielder Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy has been considered one of the national team’s most influential performers since making her national team debut as a teenager 10 years ago.

She was responsible for scoring one of the most significant goals in Vietnamese football history with her winning strike against Chinese Taipei, sealing the nation's maiden qualification for a men's or women's World Cup.

That decisive effort offered a glimpse of her impressive quality, with Thuy, 29, expertly controlling a raking cross-field pass before powering home an emphatic finish.

In an interview with FIFA, she revealed her belief that she can hit peak form in July and help Vietnam shine on the game’s greatest stage.

Midfielder Tran Thi Thuy Trang was one of the most experienced players on the team.

The 34-year-old brought experience and leadership to the team and was described by coach Chung as a “role model to our young players”.

"An inspiring figure in the heat of battle, the midfielder’s tireless work ethic and fighting spirit are infectious. Faced with elite opposition at Australia & New Zealand 2023, Trang’s composure on the ball will also be key to Vietnam retaining possession and easing pressure," FIFA wrote.

Young and talented, forward Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha would be a player to watch for all defenders of the US, Portugal, and the Netherlands in July.

"Aged 21, Nha is at the forefront of an exciting young generation of Vietnamese players. Her direct running and trickery frequently put opposition defenses on the back foot, and she will go to the World Cup on a high after scoring in the gold-medal match at May's SEA Games. The attacker's fine curling strike sealed a 2-0 Vietnam victory over Myanmar," FIFA reported.

According to FIFA, Nha’s versatility also make her a valuable asset for coach Chung. She was equally comfortable when operating from either flank or a central role.

Nha scored a stunning goal that shocked the football ball community against world No 2 Germany during their friendly match on June 24.

The last one is the nation's most celebrated forward, Huynh Nhu.

"Fast, skillful, and a clinical finisher, Vietnam’s pioneering star forward provides the team’s chief attacking threat," FIFA described. "Nhu is her country’s all-time record goal scorer – she has netted at a rate of almost a goal per game at the international level – and last year became the first female Vietnamese player to join a professional European club."

Nhu signed for Portuguese top-flight club Lank Vilaverdense and in her debut season, scored seven times and had two assists.

The 32-year-old said Vietnam did not come to the World Cup for defeat and would try hard for positive results. Meanwhile, she also set a target of scoring World Cup goals.