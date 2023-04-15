FIFA provides financial support to help Vietnamese football

This money will be used in a series of projects including renovating flood-lights, stadiums, training equipment, medical equipment and renovation of dormitories used by Vietnamese national team players.

Recently, the Vietnam Youth Football Training Center has been upgraded after receiving the financial support from FIFA.

According to FIFA’s official website, the Vietnamese centre is the latest in a series of FIFA Forward projects aimed at improving the Southeast Asian country's football infrastructure and facilities.

FIFA said: “Constructed in 2008, the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre facilities were in serious need of an upgrade. With strong support from FIFA Forward, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) wasted no time embarking on a long-term renovation.”

The training centre has spend US$547,509 to build 19 additional rooms to bring the total number to 38.

The centre with modern equipment now can serve the national team, U23 team as well as the women's team.

In addition, it also provides good facilities for referee training courses, serving many foreign teams coming to Vietnam to participate in continental and regional tournaments.

Tran Quoc Tuan, Chairman of the VFF said: “Currently, the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre plays a key role in comprehensively supporting the Vietnamese national teams.

“The renovated accommodation will provide the national teams with better living conditions and improve training and pre-competition preparations.

"This is effective and practical support from FIFA for us to continue developing Vietnamese football.”