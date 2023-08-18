FIFA decides to provide Vietnam with two VAR vehicles

FIFA has recently decided to provide the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) with two VAR (Video Assistant Referee) vehicles to use in the upcoming matches of the V-League.

On the sidelines of the FIFA Women's Football Convention in Sydney, Australia, VFF President Tran Quoc Tuan held a working session with Kenny Jean-Marie, Director of the FIFA’s Member Associations Services, during which the latter expressed FIFA's appreciation for the VFF's effective preparations for women's football, especially the women's national football team ahead of their participation in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Kenny Jean-Marie congratulated the Vietnamese women's national football team on their progress, especially their first-ever competition in the tournament.

FIFA is committed to providing effective support for the further development of women's football in Vietnam, in preparation for the next editions of the FIFA Women's World Cup, he said, adding that FIFA will facilitate the necessary conditions for the VFF to complete all required procedures in accordance with regulations, aiming to complete the VAR system in the country.

At present, only two VAR vehicles funded by the VFF are being used in Vietnam.