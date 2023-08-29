Festival to honor Vietnamese cuisine set to open in October

Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association collaborated with relevant units to host a press conference to announce the “Honored Vietnamese Cuisine- Glory Chef” festival on August 29.

It is expected that the festival will take place at the Reunification Palace in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City from October 20 to October 22 to honor chefs on the occasion of International Chefs Day (October 20).

At the press conference, the organizers also introduced and unveiled the Vietnamese Food Map for the second phase with 126 special dishes from 63 provinces and cities.

In the first phase, the Vietnamese Food Map has introduced 63 special dishes from 63 provinces and cities across the country. So far, the Vietnamese Food Map has a total of 189 typical dishes.

During the framework of the festival, the Saigon sidewalk noodle soup chain of Khanh Han Group will implement 500 support packages with its name “Zero dong start-up” for people with difficult circumstances, prioritizing women.

The support package would comprise mobile food stalls selling noodle soup and all of the cooking tools and culinary training with a total amount of nearly VND20 million (US$827) which will be implemented in three years nationwide.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association Nguyen Thi Khanh said that the festival has some 100 booths to 120 booths introducing typical foods of each locality.

Visitors will have a chance to enjoy the specialties of professional chefs and artisans from Ho Chi Minh City and other localities.

It is estimated that the event will attract around 50,000 turns of visitors.