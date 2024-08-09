Festival of Young Pioneer Organizations's Drum and Trumpet teams opens in HCMC

Nearly 2,500 students from 54 Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organizations's Drum and Trumpet teams in provinces and cities in the Southern region participated in a festival that opened in HCMC on August 8.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Central Council Nguyen Pham Duy Trang; Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, and Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy offer commemorative banners to Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organizations's Drum and Trumpet teams. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the opening ceremony were Secretary of the Youth Union Central Committee, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Central Council Nguyen Pham Duy Trang; Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, and Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai said the festival is a meaningful activity that educates children to love the country.

He hoped attendees would have memorable experiences and the opportunity to visit historical and cultural sites and enjoy the city’s tourist products during the festival.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai suggested the Standing Committee of the HCMC Youth Union, the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Council of the city, and the HCMC Children's House focus on organizing the festival well to create a meaningful summer playground for the children.

Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union Ngo Minh Hai speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

This year’s event attracts Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Drum and Trumpet teams of Children's Palaces, Children’s Houses, and Children's cultural centers in localities in the Southern region, spreading from the central coastal city of Da Nang to the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau.

The participating units will join performances and exchanges in Thu Duc City, districts 3, 5, 6, 10, 11and Phu Nhuan, and Binh Chanh.

The festival from August 8-10 also aims to mark the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai offers commemorative banners to Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organizations's Drum and Trumpet teams. (Photo: SGGP).

Secretary of the Youth Union Central Committee, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Central Council Nguyen Pham Duy Trang (R) offers commemorative banners to Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organizations's Drum and Trumpet teams. (Photo: SGGP)

A performance by a Drum and Trumpet team (Photo: SGGP)

Truong Kieu Uyen Tu, 15, from the Children's House of District 12, HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

Vo Nguyen Tuong Vy (R), 14, from the Children's House of Hon Quan District in Binh Phuoc Province (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh