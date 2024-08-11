Culture/art

Festival of Young Pioneer Organizations' Drum and Trumpet teams ends

A festival of Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organizations’ Drum and Trumpet teams in provinces and cities in the Southern region ended in HCMC on August 10.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union and President of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Council of the city Trinh Thi Hien Tran speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Some 19 Drum and Trumpet teams of Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organizations were awarded certificates of merit from the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh's Communist Youth Union, and 34 units received certificates of merit from the Central Council of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union and President of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Council of the city Trinh Thi Hien Tran highly appreciated the active participation and the spirit of learning and effort of Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organizations’ Drum and Trumpet teams.

She hoped attendees had memorable experiences and the opportunity to visit historical and cultural sites in HCMC and enjoy the city’s tourist products during the festival.

19 Drum and Trumpet teams of Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organizations are awarded certificates of merit from the Central Committee of Ho Chi Minh's Communist Youth Union. (Photo: SGGP)
34 units receive certificates of merit from the Central Council of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization. (Photo: SGGP)

Nearly 2,500 students from 54 Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization’s Drum and Trumpet teams in provinces and cities in the Southern region, spreading from the central coastal city of Da Nang to the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau, participated in the festival that opened in HCMC on August 8.

This year’s 10th festival edition also aims to mark the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

The 11th festival of Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organizations’ Drum and Trumpet teams in provinces and cities in the Southern region will be held in the central coastal city of Da Nang. (Photo: SGGP)

The 11th festival of Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organizations’ Drum and Trumpet teams in provinces and cities in the Southern region will be held in the central coastal city of Da Nang.

