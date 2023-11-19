Festival of great national solidarity held in HCMC

A festival of great national solidarity was held at HCMC Youth’s Cultural House on November 18 marking the 93rd founding anniversary of the Vietnam National United Front – the traditional day of Vietnam Fatherland Front (November 18, 1930- 2023).

Attending the event were Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Truong Thi Ngoc Anh, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Chairwoman of the VFF Committee in HCMC Tran Kim Yen, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1 To Thi Bich Chau.

Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc affirmed that the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in HCMC has promoted the strength of the people and national unity over the past 20 years. The VFF Committees at different levels have organized a festival of great national solidarity and developed the event into an extensive political activity imbued with national cultural identity.

The festival includes a series of activities, such as a photo exhibition on activities of the National Great Solidarity Festivals in 2003-2023 in residential areas in the city, a fair attracting around 100 display booths featuring environmental protection products and items of women-led startups.

There is also the “Vietnamese people prioritize using Vietnamese goods” campaign themed “Agriculture in the Digital Age”, Vietnam Law Day, the Action Month on Gender Equality and Gender-based Violence Prevention and Response 2023, and an Infographic design contest on environmental protection.

On this occasion, the Standing Board of the VFF Committee in HCMC coordinated with the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment to honor 40 typical and effective models participating in environmental protection, and climate change response carried out by religious missions and belief establishments in the 2020-2023 period.

Additionally, the VFF Committee in HCMC handed over savings books worth VND10 million each to 200 children who become orphaned due to Covid-19, offered 300 gifts to members of the Youth Unions and poor households, launched the Social Security Fund to help poor dwellers, and organized the second Press Award themed “Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC – For the people’s happiness”.