Female Major General Nguyen Thi Dinh’s childhood home recognized historical site

A ceremony to receive the certificate of recognition of “The birthplace and childhood home” of female Major General Nguyen Thi Dinh as a provincial-level historical and cultural relic was held on March 14.

The People's Committee of Giong Trom District, Ben Tre Province, held a ceremony to receive the certificate of recognition of “The birthplace and childhood home” of female Major General Nguyen Thi Dinh as a provincial-level historical and cultural relic on March 14. (Photo: SGGP)

The event, organized by the People's Committee of Giong Trom District in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre, is part of activities to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Hero of the People's Armed Forces, female Major General Nguyen Thi Dinh (March 15, 1920–2025).

This is the house where the female general was born and from which she left to join the revolutionary struggle for national liberation, Secretary of the Party Committee of Giong Trom District in Ben Tre Province, Nguyen Thai Binh, said.

By Tin Huy—Translated by Kim Khanh

