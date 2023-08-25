Portrait of female Major General handed over to Vietnam Women's Museum

This was among the museum’s activities to commemorate the 31st death anniversary of the heroine of the People’s Armed Forces Nguyen Thi Dinh.

The artwork is a gift from Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Tam who owned collection "Lotus in Vietnamese Cultural Life" with works of art.

The painting was presented to the Vietnam Women's Museum with the goal of contributing to the diversity of items represented in the collection of former Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women's Union Nguyen Thi Dinh and educating the young people on the noble history and tradition of the noble sacrifice and loyalty of Vietnamese women.

Speaking at the receiving ceremony, Former Vice State President Truong My Hoa and participants recalled memories of Major General Nguyen Thi Dinh who laid the foundation for the establishment of the Vietnam Women’s Museum during the struggle for national independence.