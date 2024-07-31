Famous Italian opera to be performed in August

The opera 'La Traviata' co-invested, staged, and produced by the Ho Guom Opera and the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet (VNOB), will be performed on August 9-10 evening.

Soloists To Loan (R) and Truong Linh in the opera 'La Traviata' (Photo: hoguomopera.com)

Having been performed very successfully worldwide, this will be the first time it is staged in entirety in Vietnam.

The original was authored by Italian composer Francesco Maria Piave based on the novel 'La Dame aux Camélias' (1848) by French writer Alexandre Dumas. It tells the story of a French courtesan named Violetta living in the 19th century, a time when women were treated very harshly as they were unable to own property, receive an education, or hold a position in society.

The performance will feature soloists To Loan, Lan Nhung, Truong Linh, Thanh Binh, and Huy Duc, and artists from the Vietnam National Opera & Ballet, the VNOB Belcanto Chorus, and the Hanoi Voices International Choir.

Director of the opera Beverly Blankenship said this is the first time she has staged "La Traviata", a world-class musical masterpiece, expressing the hope that Vietnamese audiences can enjoy an emotional and impressive “La Traviata”.

The opera is a highlight marking one year since the inauguration of the Ho Guom Opera, Director of VNOB Phan Manh Duc said.

VNA