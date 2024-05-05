Extreme heat across country expected to terminate today

People across the country are expected to get away from the heat on May 5, according to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting.

Throughout May 4, the Central, Southern and Central Highlands regions saw thundery showers, making residents more pleasant and comfortable after persistent searing hot days.

However, meteorologists recommended that people should prevent extreme weather patterns like cyclones, lightning and thunderstorms during rains when working or going outside.

Currently, the Southern region is entering this year’s rainy season.

It is forecast that from May 5 to May 7, both the Southern and Central Highlands regions will continue to see shower events with rainfall of above 70 mm.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong