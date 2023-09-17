Experts attending HCMC Economic Forum visit Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park

The delegates who joined Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum paid a visit to Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park, the largest of its kind in HCMC, in Nha Be District on September 16.

Additionally, they visited circulation production models meeting eco-friendly environment standards at some paper production companies.

Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park was established in 1996 and has been constructed into three phases. The first phase comprises 311 hectares with the occupancy rate reaching 96 percent so far and the second phase covers 579 hectares with the occupancy rate hitting 37 percent. The third phase has a total area of 778 hectares.

Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park has attracted 189 projects. Of these, 36 foreign investment projects have a total investment capital of US$1 billion and there are 153 domestic ones.

On the same day, the delegates visited Xuan Mai Paper Company with a production model of ultimately minimizing material use and waste release. The two factories of the company have an output of some 95,000 tons per year.

The company has invested in the machinery systems such as a disc filter system to recover powder and reuse water and a 30-ton-per-hour fluidized bed boiler system, converting all output waste of the paper manufacturing industry into input fuel for the boiler.

The wastewater generated during the production process would be collected and treated, meeting standards before being transferred to the centralized treatment area of Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park.

Thanks to the system, the company saves the costs of buying clean water of US$37,500 per year and the costs of purchasing materials of US$45,000 per year and so on.

On the occasion, the delegates also paid a visit to the Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone.