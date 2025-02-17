HCMC - Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway expansion to begin in Q2, 2025

The Ministry of Transport and relevant ministries and agencies were urged to commence the Ho Chi Minh City- Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway expansion project in the second quarter of 2025.

The Government Office has issued an official dispatch to the Ministry of Transport as well as the People's Committees of Ho Chi Minh City, Long An and Tien Giang provinces regarding the expansion project of the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Pursuant to this dispatch, the Prime Minister has assigned the Ministry of Transport as the authorized unit for the implementation of the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong and Trung Luong - My Thuan expressways under the PPP model.

The Ministry of Transport and relevant ministries and agencies were urged to commence the project in the second quarter of 2025, ensuring efficiencies and preventing negative practices during its implementation.

The ministry agreed to assign a consortium consisting of Deo Ca Group, Ho Chi Minh City Infrastructure Investment Joint Stock Company and Tasco Joint Stock Company as the investors. They will be responsible for making the project's feasibility study report. The Ho Chi Minh City- Trung Luong- My Thuan Expressway will be expanded to approximately 98 kilometers, divided into two components.

The first component is to expand the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway under the PPP model. Of which, the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong section will be expanded to eight lanes with two emergency stopping lanes, while the Trung Luong - My Thuan section including My Thuan 2 Bridge will be upgraded to six lanes with two emergency stopping lanes. The total investment for this component is VND42,063 billion (US$1.6 billion).

The second component will concentrate on land clearance for the completion of 10-12 lanes on the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong section under the public investment model, with a total cost of VND6,968 billion (US$274 million).

The Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway is a vital corridor connecting Ho Chi Minh City with the Mekong Delta region, shortening the travel time to My Thuan to about 1 hour and 45 minutes from more than three hours of traveling in National Highway 1.

The Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong section was put into operation 14 years ago with the scale of four lanes and two emergency stopping lanes, while the Trung Luong - My Thuan section was put into operation two years ago. Currently, the section has four lanes without emergency stopping lanes.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong