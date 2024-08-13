Report on expansion project of HCMC-Long Thanh section submitted to Government

The Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) has just made a report on an investment plan to expand the HCMC-Long Thanh section to the Government. The section belongs to the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway project.

A section of the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway (Photo: SGGP)

According to the proposed plan, the HCMC - Long Thanh section has a total length of nearly 22 km. The section begins at km4 + 000 at the intersection of Ring Road 2 in Thu Duc City, HCMC, and ends at Km25 + 920 at the intersection of Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressway in Long Thanh District of Dong Nai Province.

The section from the interchange of Ring Road 2 to Ring Road 3 intersection, from KM+00 to Km8+770, will have eight lanes. Meanwhile, the road from Ring Road 4 to the interchange of Bien Hoa- Vung Tau expressway will be designed with 10 lanes.

The project also includes the construction of a Long Thanh bridge of similar scale to the current one with 10 lanes from Ring Road 3 intersection to the Bien Hoa-Vung Tau junction.

The project has a total investment of more than VND14,955 billion (US$593.6 million), including the interest incurred on debt during the project's construction period. This consists of equity capital of VND5,555 billion (US$220.4 million), accounting for 37 percent of the total investment capital, and commercial loans of VND9,400 billion (US$373 million), accounting for 63 percent of the total investment capital. The project is expected to be implemented from 2025 to 2027.

The Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises proposed the Vietnam Expressway Development Investment Corporation (VEC) mobilize 100 percent of the capital for the implementation of infrastructure construction, manage operations, and collect fees for recouping costs according to the Investment Law.

On land compensation and site clearance, the Committee also suggested HCMC and Dong Nai Province use the local budget of more than VND900 billion (US$35.7), and proposed the Prime Minister separate it into an independent project and assign the two localities to carry out the project in the form of public investment.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh