Multimedia

Video

Ministry proposes to manage Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh expressway expansion

SGGP

The Ministry of Construction has suggested the Prime Minister assign it as the governing agency responsible for the extension project of the Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh expressway.

The proposal aims to shorten the project duration and the processing time for project procedures in accordance with current regulations.

After the project is completed, it will be handed over to Vietnam Expressway Development Investment Corporation (VEC).

The Ministry of Construction has also proposed the Prime Minister delegate the Ministry of Finance to add the project to the list of projects funded by the increase in the State budget for 2024, with a cost of VND15,030 billion (US$587 million).

Previously, the Ministry of Transport and the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) agreed on the plan to assign VEC to use self-raised funds to implement the project. The increase in VEC's charter capital has been approved by the National Assembly. However, there has not yet been any decision on dealing with debts related to the bonds issued by the Ministry of Finance. As a result, the use of funds raised by VEC to invest in the project has not yet been carried out.

Related News
By Minh Duy—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

extension project of the Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh expressway Vietnam Expressway Development Investment Corporation (VEC) Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) Ministry of Transport

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn