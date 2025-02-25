Phu Quoc Airport proposed to be upgraded to serve APEC 2027 Leaders' Week

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has recently submitted a plan for Phu Quoc airport capacity expansion for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision for 2050 to the Ministry of Transport for approval.

Phu Quoc International Airport

Under the plan, the airport is proposed to be upgraded to class 4E in accordance with the classifications of aircraft of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and classified as a Level II military airport, with 30 aircraft parking positions, capable of receiving 10 million passengers and handling 25,000 tons of cargo per year by 2030.

By 2050, the airport will have an annual capacity of 18 million passengers and 50,000 tons of goods per year. The expansion plan includes 45 aircraft parking positions. The airport’s existing runway will be upgraded and extended, while the second planned runway measures 3,300m x 45m, located about 360 meters north of the current runway centerline.

During the 2021-2030 period, the existing terminal T1 will continue to serve 4 million domestic and international passengers per year. The terminal T2 will be upgraded to receive 8 million domestic and international passengers per year.

Additionally, the project includes a VIP guesthouse located to the east of the air traffic control tower to serve the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in 2027.

For the vision towards 2050, terminal T2 will be expanded to accommodate 8 million domestic passengers per year, while a new passenger terminal T3, will be built with a capacity of about 6 million international passengers per year.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam also proposed the Ministry of Transport request the People’s Committee of Kien Giang Province approve the land use planning for Phu Quoc International Airport. The proposed additional land area from local land reserves during the 2021-2030 planning period is 14.26 hectares, presenting an increase of 5.42 hectares for the plan of the extension of the second runway. Additionally, it is suggested to update the planning of the road connecting Nguyen Van Cu Street to the fuel storage facility in the general planning documents of Phu Quoc City until 2040.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh