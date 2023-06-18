Phu Quoc airport returns nearly US$13,000 watch lost at security checkpoint

Police of Phu Quoc City, Kien Giang Province coordinated with Phu Quoc International Airport yesterday to perform a return procedure of nearly US$13,000 watch for a female passenger who was lost it during boarding procedures.

The owner of a gold-covered watch valued at nearly $13,000 forgot the watch at a Phu Quoc International Airport security checkpoint on November 25, 2022.

Previously, Duong To Commune Police of Phu Quoc City received a notice of a 35-year-old female passenger named T holding an American passport, temporarily residing in Long Bien District, the capital city of Hanoi for losing properties.

Accordingly, while the female passenger was performing the procedures of boarding for flight VN6526/18D from Phu Quoc to Ho Chi Minh City, she took her belongings and luggage to perform a security check.

After the security check, Ms. T notified the functional forces at the airport that she lost a nearly US$13,000 watch.

Grasping the information, the Police of Kien Giang Province and Phu Quoc City collaborated with relevant functional forces to clarify and find the lost belongings for her.