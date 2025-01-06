Exhibition presents renowned Vietnamese artists’ masterpieces in Hanoi

An exhibition and seminar on honoring Vietnamese artistic heritage in the 1925–1945 period will be held in Hanoi on January 7 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association.

Charlotte Aguttes-Reynier, an expert in Asian modern art and president of the Association of Asian Artists in Paris (AAP)

The event attracts the participation of international experts, descendants of famous painters, researchers, and art lovers.

The event will showcase 25 high-quality Giclée prints of masterpieces by renowned Vietnamese artists, namely Le Pho, Mai Trung Thu, Vu Cao Dam, and others.

The exhibition will replicate the display space of the original artworks at the Aguttes Auction House. The exhibits selected from over 1,000 works by 70 artists previously evaluated by the Aguttes Auction House will vividly recreate the golden era of Indochinese painting, as well as the subtle fusion of Western and Vietnamese artistic techniques before 1945.

Additionally, the accompanying art talk will be chaired by Charlotte Aguttes-Reynier, an expert in Asian modern art and president of the Association of Asian Artists in Paris (AAP), with the participation of speakers including Hubert Lacroix, Anaïs Diez, and Philippe Augier, and descendants of artists, such as Alain Le-Kim, the son of painter Le Pho, and artist Nguyen Tran Uu Dam. Charlotte Aguttes-Reynier is the author of the book titled L'Art Moderne en Indochine.

The discussions will focus on the relationship between Jacques Lebas and Victor Tardieu in the establishment of the Indochina School of Fine Arts, the integration of traditional Chinese techniques in silk painting, and the role of multicultural art education.

The organization board of the exhibition will also announce special awards and scholarships for fine arts students, aimed at encouraging the younger generation to continue promoting the creative legacy of master artists. With support from the French Institute and the French Embassy in Vietnam, the program is expected to become an important milestone, connecting generations and deepening the knowledge of Indochinese modern art.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh