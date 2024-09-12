Exhibition of royal woodblocks about Nguyen Du marks his 204th death anniversary

The North Central province of Ha Tinh organized a ceremony to commemorate the 204th death anniversary of great poet Nguyen Du at the special national relic site for him in Nghi Xuan District’s Tien Dien Town on September 12.

Delegates attend the commemoration. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event was Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ha Tinh Province Vo Trong Hai, leaders of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Provincial Party Committee, departments and localities in the province, the Nguyen-Tien Dien family, the Nguyen Du Cultural Heritage Preservation Fund, the Association of Kieu Studies, local people and visitors.

Participants offered flowers and incense to pay tribute to the great poet for his great contribution to Vietnamese literature.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ha Tinh Province Vo Trong Hai offers flowers to commemorate great poet Nguyen Du. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced the decision issued by the Ha Tinh People's Committee to recognize the special national relic site for great poet Nguyen Du as a provincial tourist attraction, and inaugurated an exhibition titled “Great Poet Nguyen Du through woodblocks of the Nguyen Dynasty”.

The exhibition titled “Great Poet Nguyen Du through woodblocks of the Nguyen Dynasty” introduced rare and valuable documents about the poet’s life and career that were collected by the management board of the Nguyen Du Special National Historical Relic Site in over ten years.

Delegates offer incense in memory of great poet Nguyen Du. (Photo: SGGP)

An exhibition titled “Great Poet Nguyen Du through Woodblocks of the Nguyen Dynasty” marks the 204th death anniversary of great poet Nguyen Du at the special national relic site for him. (Photo: SGGP)

Nguyen Du, also known as To Nhu and Thanh Hien, was born in 1765 and passed away in Hue in 1820. The poet's father's homeland is Tien Dien Commune, Nghi Xuan District, Ha Tinh Province. His father, Nguyen Nghiem was a mandarin under the Le Dynasty. His mother was born in Bac Ninh province (formerly known as Kinh Bac- Northern region).

Nguyen Du was assigned as governor of a province, and then the court's ambassador to China's Qing Court.

Throughout his literary career, Nguyen Du left behind many valuable works, including “Truyen Kieu” (The Tale of Kieu), a literary legacy left by the great poet. Truyen Kieu has the most number of translations in more than 30 languages. The classic literature is a unique work containing 3,254 verses divided into hundreds of short poems.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) chose the great Vietnamese poet Nguyen Du among other world-famous personalities at its 37th General Assembly in Paris in 2013. He was also recognized by the World Peace Council as one of the world’s cultural celebrities in 1965.

Nguyen Du's grave in the memorial site (Photo: SGGP)

Statue of great poet Nguyen Du at the relic site (Photo: SGGP)

The special national relic site memorializing poet Nguyen Du is located in a complex of relics of the Nguyen family in Tien Dien Town, Nghi Xuan District, in the North Central province of Ha Tinh province with a total area of around 28,562 square meters.

The memorial site is one of the cultural and historical tourist destinations that attracts many domestic and international tourists, researchers, and students to come to learn about the life and career of Nguyen Du and pay tribute to the great poet for his great contribution to Vietnamese literature and human cultural development.

The special national relic site has been recognized as a provincial tourist attraction by the People's Committee of Ha Tinh Province announced on June 21, 2024.

By Duong Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh