Exhibition, film screenings recall Great Spring Victory of 1975

A special exhibition and film screening program titled “Resounding Great Victory of the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising in Cinema,” marking National Reunification Day, will open in Nguyen Hue Walking Street in Ho Chi Minh City on April 26.

An exhibition and film screenings in major cities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30) will be held in Ho Chi Minh City.

The exhibition will display around 300 photographs from the collections of the Vietnam Film Institute, film production companies, and film studios. The photos are selected from documentaries, feature films, and historical materials depicting the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising, which culminated in the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign.

In addition, there are also images of filmmakers and artists working on the southern battlefields during the resistance war against the US and the beauty and rhythm of life of Saigon—Ho Chi Minh City.

The exhibition is divided into two parts, including “Cinema and Historic Moments," featuring the Tet Mau Than (1968) General Offensive and Uprising, the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign—the Great Spring Victory of 1975, and cinema along the routes of resistance in Southern Vietnam; and Saigon – Ho Chi Minh city through the lens of cinema.

The film screening program will take place in Nguyen Hue Walking Street in District 1 on April 27-28, Ho Chi Minh City's General Sciences Library at No. 69 Ly Tu Trong Street in District 1 on April 24-29, and Ho Chi Minh City Open University at No. 97 Vo Van Tan Street in District 3 on April 25.

The screenings will present to the audience documentary films and feature films about the Revolutionary War and cultural and social life to spread the spirit of patriotism and national pride. In particular, there will be exchanges with filmmakers and historical witnesses, including a meeting with the film crew of the movie “Dia Dao: Mat Troi Trong Bong Toi” (Tunnels: Sun in the Dark), directed by Bui Thac Chuyen.

The exhibition and film screening program not only aims to honor the previous generations but also helps the younger generation better understand ancestors’ sacrifices and arouses the young people's spirit of responsibility in preserving and promoting the glorious traditions of the nation and contributes to bringing historical values closer to the public through the language of cinema.

By Hai Duy—Translated by Kim Khanh