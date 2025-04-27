Exhibition, film screenings on Great Spring Victory of 1975 opens

A special exhibition and film screening program titled “Resounding Great Victory of the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising in Cinema,” marking National Reunification Day, opened on Nguyen Hue Walking Street in Ho Chi Minh City on April 26.

At the ribbon cutting-ceremony of the exhibition (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Deputy Minister of Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong; People's Artist Nguyen Xuan Bac, Head of the Performing Arts Department; Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Nguyen Tho Truyen; People's Artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports; Colonel Nguyen Van San, Deputy Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command; Deputy Director of the Vietnam Film Institute, Nguyen Thi Thuy Ha; and President of the Ho Chi Minh City Film Association, Duong Cam Thuy.

Deputy Director of the Vietnam Film Institute, Nguyen Thi Thuy Ha speak at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

People's Artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, speak at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The organizers hoped that the exhibition showcasing the indomitable beauty of the Vietnamese people's spirit in the struggle to defend and build the homeland, along with the beauty of life and the people with the compassion of the civilized and modern Ho Chi Minh City, will attract and spread widely among various social classes and domestic and international visitors.

The exhibition is expected to contribute to the effectiveness of propaganda and promotion, continuing the historical and cultural values of Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular. It is one of the highlights of the series of activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

Delegates attend the the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The exhibition displays around 300 photographs from the collections of the Vietnam Film Institute, film production companies, and film studios. The photos are selected from documentaries, feature films, and historical materials depicting the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising, which culminated in the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign.

In addition, there are also images of filmmakers and artists working on the southern battlefields during the resistance war against the US and the beauty and rhythm of life of Saigon—Ho Chi Minh City.

The exhibition is divided into two parts, including “Cinema and Historic Moments," featuring the Tet Mau Than (1968) General Offensive and Uprising, the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign—the Great Spring Victory of 1975, and cinema along the routes of resistance in Southern Vietnam; and Saigon – Ho Chi Minh City through the lens of cinema.

Deputy Minister of Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong attends the the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates see exhibits at the display. (Photo: SGGP)

The film screening program takes place in Nguyen Hue Walking Street in District 1 on April 27-28, Ho Chi Minh City's General Sciences Library at No. 69 Ly Tu Trong Street in District 1 on April 24-29, and Ho Chi Minh City Open University at No. 97 Vo Van Tan Street in District 3 on April 25.

The screenings present to the audience documentary films and feature films about the Revolutionary War and cultural and social life to spread the spirit of patriotism and national pride, such as Victory Vietnam, Canh Dong Hoang (The Abandoned Field: Free Fire Zone), Thanh pho luc rang dong (The City at dawn) and others.

There is also a meeting with the film crew of the movie Dia Dao: Mat Troi Trong Bong Toi (Tunnels: Sun in the Dark), directed by Bui Thac Chuyen.

The exhibition attracts a large number of viewers. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Tuan—Translated by Kim Khanh