Ho Chi Minh City

Exhibition featuring Vietnam People's Army opens

SGGPO

Exhibition “Vietnam People's Army –the 80-year journey of building, fighting and growing” this morning opened at Nguyen Hue Walking Street, a section from Ngo Duc Ke Street to Hai Trieu Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

T2.jpg
HCMC leaders visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Attended the opening ceremony were Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai; Major General Phan Van Xung, Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command.

The photo exhibition introduces the 80-year journey of building, fighting and growing of the Vietnam People's Army; the achievements of Ho Chi Minh City in building a strong national defense combined with a solid foundation of public security; the beauty of Vietnam's sea and islands and the efforts of officers and soldiers in protecting the country's maritime sovereignty.

T1.jpg

The exhibition takes place at three locations, including Nguyen Hue Walking Street, Dong Khoi Street and the area opposite Chi Lang Park, from December 19 until December 27, aiming to celebrate the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (December 22, 1944 - 2024).

By Thien Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

photo exhibition Vietnam People's Army 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn