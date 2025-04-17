Culture/art

Exhibition features H’re ethnic group’s culture in Quang Ngai

SGGPO

An exhibition displaying the cultural space of the H’re ethnic group and promoting the historical relic of the Ba To uprising opened in Quang Ngai Province.

86d4bbcfbb13084d5102-1391-6959.jpg
A traditional ritual of the H’re ethnic group is revived at the exhibition.

The exhibition, as part of the Quang Ngai Tourism Week 2025, revived traditional rituals and ceremonies, stilt house architecture, and village spaces of the ethnic groups and displayed traditional brocade products of Teng Village, art performances of Chieng Ba gong, cultural heritage of ethnic minorities, cultural life of the H’re people, and natural landscapes of Ba To District.

This event not only marks the beginning of preservation activities but also opens up opportunities for developing community-based tourism associated with the unique heritage of the H’re ethnic group in Ba To District.

k17-5829-8496.jpg
A performance of gong

Quang Ngai Tourism Week 2025 aims to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Ba To Uprising (March 11, 1945–2025), the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of Quang Ngai Province (March 24, 1975–2025), and the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

Quang Ngai Tourism Week 2025 took place from April 11 to April 17 under the theme 'Exploring Quang Ngai—Convergence of Blue Sea and Culture,' featuring a series of cultural, sports, and tourism events that richly reflect the traditional cultural identity of Quang Ngai Province.

66cf679a6746d4188d57-9986-5947.jpg
A performance of gong
k16-725-9912.jpg
k13-8676-2016.jpg
822ac2adc171722f2b60-7873-7872.jpg
Traditional brocade products are displayed at the exhibition.
By Nguyen Trang—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

H’re ethnic group Quang Ngai Quang Ngai Tourism Week 2025 Ba To uprising

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn