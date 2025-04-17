Exhibition features H’re ethnic group’s culture in Quang Ngai

An exhibition displaying the cultural space of the H’re ethnic group and promoting the historical relic of the Ba To uprising opened in Quang Ngai Province.

A traditional ritual of the H’re ethnic group is revived at the exhibition.

The exhibition, as part of the Quang Ngai Tourism Week 2025, revived traditional rituals and ceremonies, stilt house architecture, and village spaces of the ethnic groups and displayed traditional brocade products of Teng Village, art performances of Chieng Ba gong, cultural heritage of ethnic minorities, cultural life of the H’re people, and natural landscapes of Ba To District.

This event not only marks the beginning of preservation activities but also opens up opportunities for developing community-based tourism associated with the unique heritage of the H’re ethnic group in Ba To District.

A performance of gong

Quang Ngai Tourism Week 2025 aims to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Ba To Uprising (March 11, 1945–2025), the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of Quang Ngai Province (March 24, 1975–2025), and the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

Quang Ngai Tourism Week 2025 took place from April 11 to April 17 under the theme 'Exploring Quang Ngai—Convergence of Blue Sea and Culture,' featuring a series of cultural, sports, and tourism events that richly reflect the traditional cultural identity of Quang Ngai Province.

Traditional brocade products are displayed at the exhibition.

By Nguyen Trang—Translated by Kim Khanh