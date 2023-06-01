Exciting fruit festivals take place throughout summer in HCMC

On June 1, some districts in Ho Chi Minh City announced that they would be hosting a range of recreational and entertainment programs throughout the summer.

On June 1, some districts in Ho Chi Minh City announced that they would be hosting a range of recreational and entertainment programs throughout the summer. These programs will be closely tied to fruit festivals, aiming to boost consumer spending and promote tourism.

A prime example is the Southern Fruit Festival - Suoi Tien Farm Festival 2023, which is currently taking place at the Suoi Tien Cultural Tourism Area in Thu Duc City, HCMC. The festival will run from now until August 31.

This is an annual cultural and tourism event organized by Suoi Tien Cultural Tourism Joint Stock Company in collaboration with the HCMC Department of Tourism and several other units.

At Suoi Tien, hundreds of unique fruit varieties sourced from local orchards are showcased, playing a significant role in promoting agricultural products and tourism in HCMC in particular and Vietnam in general. Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy exceptional artistic performances from both Vietnam and other countries.

This year's festival has expanded to include multiple themes to encourage artisans to promote the values of green tourism, high-tech agriculture, and the development of HCMC.

According to Ms. Bui Thi To Trinh, Deputy General Director of Suoi Tien Cultural Tourism Joint Stock Company, this year Suoi Tien is proud to present a collection of rare fruits from different countries worldwide, cultivated at Suoi Tien Farm spanning over 5 hectares. The fruit trees are nurtured in greenhouses using organic farming methods and advanced irrigation systems imported from Israel, along with the incorporation of cutting-edge techniques from Japan.

On the same day, the People's Committee of Cu Chi District announced that starting from June 3, the local authorities would officially initiate the tourism program "Fragrant Flowers, Sweet Fruits of the Resilient Land." This program encompasses a range of lively activities that showcase the unique traits of Cu Chi and its people.

Accordingly, visitors have the opportunity to explore the fruit village in Trung An Commune on bicycles or by foot, immersing themselves in the local culture and indulging in purchasing and savoring local delicacies like sugarcane juice with durian, steamed cassava with coconut milk, and fresh bamboo shoots mixed with shrimp and meat at rural markets.

Furthermore, apart from shopping and sightseeing, tourists can enjoy cultural performances and actively engage in traditional folk games presented by talented local artisans.

From June 17 to 22, the "Tren ben duoi thuyen” (On the Wharf, On the Boat) Fruits Week officially takes place in District 8, featuring over 100 booths showcasing and selling various delicious fruits and characteristic products from Dong Nai, Dong Thap, Can Tho City, and Vinh Long.

This program aims to recreate and introduce the distinctive cultural aspect of "On the Wharf, On the Boat" of District 8 to the residents and tourists, gradually elevating its scale into a traditional "On the Wharf, On the Boat” Fruit Festival, one of the cultural festival events in HCMC.