7th ASEAN+3 Rectors' Conference 2025 opens

The 7th ASEAN+3 Rectors' Conference 2025 was opened this morning in Can Tho City, bringing together leaders of higher education institutions from ASEAN countries along with those from Japan, the Republic of Korea and China.

The two-day event, running from November 19 to November 20, is jointly organized by the ASEAN University Network (AUN) and Can Tho University.

The meeting shall also provide a strategic forum for university heads to exchange visions, share experience in university management, and shape the development of higher education in the context of regional integration and global transformation.



Delegates attend the 7th ASEAN+3 Rectors' Conference 2025.

In addition, the meeting aims to identify and promote concrete cooperative programs in areas such as training, scientific research, innovation, digital transformation, sustainable development, and enhancing the adaptability of higher education institutions ahead new challenges.

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City Nguyen Van Khoi speaks at the event.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City Nguyen Van Khoi stated that the city was ready to serve as a knowledge hub connecting the Mekong Delta with the region and the world, and committed to creating all favorable conditions to expand cooperation in education, research, and innovation among universities in the region.

