HCMC honors outstanding teachers, presents 28th Vo Truong Toan Award 2025

Fifty educational administrators and outstanding teachers in Ho Chi Minh City received the Vo Truong Toan Award 2025 at a ceremony held in the city on November 19.

Delegates and educators attend the 28th Vo Truong Toan Award Ceremony, honoring outstanding teachers. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee held a ceremony honoring distinguished educators who have contributed to the building, renewal, and development of the city’s education sector (1975–2025), and presented the 28th Vo Truong Toan Award 2025 at the Reunification Palace in the city on November 19.

The ceremony was attended by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet; Vice Chairman of the City People’s Council, Huynh Thanh Nhan; Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy; Director of the city Department of Education and Training, Nguyen Van Hieu; and Acting Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, journalist Nguyen Khac Van.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, highlighted that over the past 50 years, the city’s Party Committee, authorities, and citizens have united with the education sector to overcome numerous challenges, asserting a pioneering role in innovation and socio-economic development.

She noted that Ho Chi Minh City’s education sector has been recognized by the Ministry of Education and Training for eradicating illiteracy and providing supplementary education while maintaining high-quality general and elite education, placing it among the nation’s leaders.

The city has continuously enhanced the quality of programs for gifted and talented students, cultivating high-quality human resources. Ho Chi Minh City has also taken the lead in implementing international-standard foreign language and IT programs to strengthen learners’ global integration skills while developing the “Digital School” model, gradually establishing its position as the nation’s leading center for digital education.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet (R), offers a certificate of merit to teacher Nguyen Hoa Mai. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, expressed deep gratitude for the contributions of generations of educators. She emphasized that the 50 exemplary teachers being honored are distinguished by their integrity, high professional reputation, and pioneering efforts in educational management, teaching methods, and assessment. They have made outstanding contributions and left a lasting mark on the development of education in the city since 1975. Across all periods, these educators share a common dedication to their profession, a strong desire to contribute, and a deep sense of responsibility in the noble mission of “nurturing the future.”

The honoring ceremony not only recognized and expressed gratitude for the significant contributions of the teachers but also conveyed a message to the younger generation of educators to emulate dedication, passion, ideals, and responsibility, serving as shining examples in nurturing students. They are called to inspire a spirit of aspiration and leadership, guiding the nation into a new era, an era of growth, creativity, prosperity, civility, and well-being.

Alongside the tribute ceremony, the 28th Vo Truong Toan Award 2025 was presented to 50 education administrators and teachers. The event held by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in coordination with the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City also aims to celebrate the 43rd anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20, 1982–2025).

This year, the number of education administrators and teachers nominated for the Vo Truong Toan Award has risen significantly compared to the previous year, reflecting broad recognition of the often-unsung contributions of the city’s educators. Each nomination represents persistent effort and professional responsibility. After a rigorous selection process, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training chose 50 exemplary individuals to be honored.

Three exemplary teachers share insights from their professional journeys at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The awardees, with 15 to 35 years of service, span different ages and educational levels, yet share common qualities, such as dedication to their profession, a spirit of innovation in management and teaching, and a reputation built over many years among colleagues, parents, and students.

At the honoring ceremony, nine educators were awarded the Labor Order by the President. Among them, the Second-Class Labor Order was presented to Ms. Ha Thi Kim Sa, Chairwoman of the School Board and Principal of Hong Ha Secondary and High School.

Eight educators received the Third-Class Labor Order, including Lam Hong Lam Thuy, Head of the General Education Department under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training; Dang Dinh Quy, Vice Principal of Nguyen Thai Binh High School; Tran Hoai Thanh, Head of the Office Team of Bui Thi Xuan High School; Nguyen Thanh Tong, Principal of Tan Tuc High School; Ha Huu Thach, Principal of Luong The Vinh High School; Bui Minh Tam, Principal of Le Quy Don High School; Ha Ngoc Minh Thi, Director of Gia Dinh Continuing Education Center; and Quach Duc Thinh, Principal of Trinh Hoai Duc High School.

A poignant and moving moment of the ceremony came from the reflections of three educators representing more than 100,000 teachers working in Ho Chi Minh City.

Ms. Pham Thi Ngoc Tuyen from Thao Dien Special Education School in An Khanh Ward spoke about the two greatest values of teaching: perseverance and love. She noted that every small progress made by students helps ease the hardships of the profession. According to her, the bond between teachers and students does not end with the school year: “We continue to follow our students, ensuring that no child walks alone,” she said.

Teacher Phan Thi Ngoc Bich from Tran Nguyen Han High School in Tam Thang Ward shared her experience with digital transformation in education. Initially feeling pressured, she soon grew enthusiastic as technology opened new possibilities in teaching. Yet she emphasized that technology is only a tool; teachers remain at the center, inspiring and guiding students.

Meanwhile, teacher Tran Tuan Anh from Colette Secondary School in Xuan Hoa Ward highlighted the enduring mission of educators: instilling values in students. He often incorporates stories of good deeds and vivid examples into his lessons to help students distinguish right from wrong. This close and persuasive guidance helps students develop character and a sense of responsibility toward the community.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh