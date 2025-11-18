Exhibition commemorates 50 years of Ho Chi Minh City’s education sector

The “50 Years of Educational Reform: Marks of an Era—Aspirations for the Future” exhibition, organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, opened on November 18 at Reunification Palace in Ben Thanh Ward.

At the opening ceremony of the exhibition (Photo: SGGP)

The opening ceremony was attended by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Huynh Thanh Nhan, and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Minh Thanh.

The exhibition titled “50 Years of Educational Reform: Marks of an Era—Aspirations for the Future” showcases the role of education in Ho Chi Minh City in nation-building and defense, while highlighting the spirit of innovation, creativity, integration, and sustainable development of the city’s education sector.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh stated that since the liberation of the South and national reunification, Ho Chi Minh City’s education and training sector has made significant strides, emerging as a standout in both scale and quality nationwide. The city’s education sector has consistently led in innovation, digital transformation, smart education, and international integration, with the aim of becoming a regional and global education hub.

The exhibition features nine display booths and five photo zones, each representing a distinct phase in Ho Chi Minh City’s 50-year educational development, including “Orientation and Reconstruction” in 1975-1985; “Educational Reform” in 1986-1995; “Industrialization, Modernization, and Integration” in 1996-2005; “Comprehensive and Fundamental Innovation” in 2006-2015; and “Digital Transformation and Global Integration” in 2016-2025.

The event runs from November 16 to 20.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Huynh Thanh Nhan (L), along with leaders of the education and training sector, visits an exhibition booth at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Students explore the application of technology in teaching and learning. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu, following the administrative boundary reorganization, the city’s education sector has continued to meet the target of 300 classrooms per 10,000 school-age children (ages 3–18), ensuring that 100 percent of children in the eligible age group attend school. In addition, the sector aims to introduce English as a second language in schools and to recognize 1,000 “digital schools.”

The “50 Years of Educational Reform: Marks of an Era—Aspirations for the Future” exhibition seeks to convey a message to officials, teachers, staff, and students across the sector of continuing to strive toward the shared goal of making Ho Chi Minh City a leading education hub in the country and the region, contributing to the development of a highly skilled national workforce, he added.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh