Joining hands for cause of cultivating people: SGGP’s 50 years of legacy

Celebrating 50 years, SGGP Newspaper continues its social responsibility by mobilizing over VND30 billion for remote schools and flood relief, aiding teachers in their task of nurturing children in the new era.

Journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Acting Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, is presenting certificates of merit to teachers winning the 2024 Vo Truong Toan Award

50-year legacy of social responsibility

Social work is one of the three pillars of SGGP Newspaper. With a rich history spanning 50 years, and backed by the support of agencies, units, businesses, and readers, SGGP has organized numerous humanitarian social-charity programs across provinces nationwide.

Among these, several have become SGGP’s hallmark brands in the education sector, such as the Vo Truong Toan Award, the “Good Writing, Good Penmanship” contest, the Nguyen Van Huong Scholarship, and the “Lighting Faith – Overcoming Hardship to School” program.

In 1998, SGGP conceived the idea of an award dedicated to honoring teachers. The award, named after Vo Truong Toan – a renowned teacher of the old Gia Dinh-Saigon land, was born. Today, the Vo Truong Toan Award has become an annual city-wide accolade, organized every year to coincide with Vietnamese Teachers’ Day on November 20.

The “Lighting Faith” program perseveres in building schools for remote border areas

Since 2023, the “Lighting Faith – Overcoming Hardship to School” program has expanded nationwide, prioritizing the holistic development of children in remote and border regions. The initiative has delivered diverse aid, ranging from organizing Mid-Autumn festivals in Can Tho City to constructing classrooms in HCMC and Vinh Long Province, as well as reaching highland communes in Ha Giang Province.

Beyond mere material support, these projects serve as profound spiritual encouragement. They ignite the students’ will to learn, standing as a testament to the collective responsibility of cultivating the intellectual foundation for the future generation.

The “Lighting Faith – Overcoming Hardship to School” program consistently selects schools and school sites in remote areas, border regions, and islands for implementation, caring for students down to the smallest detail.

Deputy Director of the Media-Service-Event Center at SGGP Newspaper, Le Nhung shared emotionally: “It’s those clear, joyful, excited eyes when receiving even the smallest gifts like stuffed animals or backpacks, or larger ones like libraries, dormitories, and computers that urge us to connect strongly and commit for the long haul!”

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP, Bui Thi Hong Suong emphasized that for over 50 years, supporting disadvantaged students has been a priority of SGGP. The goal is to ensure comprehensive development in knowledge and spirit, thereby “Lighting Faith” and empowering the young generation to contribute to national development.

These initiatives represent the collective effort of SGGP staff in the cause of “cultivating people,” creating a beautiful mosaic of shared love and responsibility.

Outstanding activities of the "Lighting Faith – Overcoming Hardship to School" program: Built/repaired/equipped 5 libraries for schools in the provinces of Ben Tre, Bac Lieu, Soc Trang, and Ca Mau (VND700 million – US$26,500).

Equipped computer rooms, dorms, dining rooms for Son Vi Ethnic Boarding Primary School (Meo Vac Commune, Ha Giang Province) (VND345 million - $13,000).

Built and equipped 9 classrooms for Binh Khanh Secondary School (Vinh Long Province) (VND6.2 billion - $235,000).

Built a 3-story, 6-classroom block at Lac An Secondary School (HCMC) (VND16.15 billion – $612,000).

Funded repairs and 3,000 scholarships across many provinces (VND3.2 billion - $121,000).

Launched “Warm Clothes to School” program: 7,500 warm coats, 400 scholarships, and facility repairs in Nov-Dec 2025 (VND1.7 billion - $64,500). As of Nov 2025, the program has mobilized over VND30 billion ($1.1 billion), deployed at 33 school sites in 19 provinces/cities.

Students at Binh Tri Dong B Junior High School (An Lac Ward, HCMC) are excited for the 2024-2025 school year (Photo: SGGP)

High-quality education for the young to reach the world

Principal Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet of Hiep Tan Primary School in Phu Thanh Ward (HCMC) posits that HCMC’s digital transformation hinges on staff embodying three pillars of “Heart” (ethics), “Vision” (strategic awareness), and “Strength” (execution capacity).

She identifies “Heart” as the foundational element. To cultivate a professional workforce, managers must accurately assess staff aptitudes for targeted development. Furthermore, citing limited state budgets, she emphasizes the critical necessity of mobilizing external societal resources to support these educational advancements.

Principal Do Dinh Bao of Nguyen Huu Tho High School in Xom Chieu Ward (HCMC) underscored the timeless tradition of “respecting teachers and valuing morality.” He argued that teachers must be paragons of ethics, not merely knowledge transmitters.

Despite technological advances, he believes that if children are nurtured through the tripartite cooperation of school, family, and society, they will remain moral beings. Ultimately, teachers require this societal companionship to successfully fulfill the sacred mission of “cultivating people.”

Principal Vu Thi Viet Hoa of Binh Minh Primary School in Rach Dua Ward (HCMC) views teachers not merely as knowledge transmitters, but as inspirers and guides. Facing the challenges of a flat world, she argues educators must constantly innovate. Crucially, they serve as “keepers of the flame of character,” helping youth preserve cultural identity and kindness amidst the flow of international integration.

MSc Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc, a lecturer from International University (Vietnam National University – HCMC) contemplates the educator’s evolving role in an era where AI provides instant answers. Despite technological ubiquity, she asserts that education’s essence remains “touching the human heart.”

She believes that if teachers maintain their passion and commit to self-renewal, AI is not an existential threat. Conversely, it serves as a potent ally, empowering educators to understand students deeper and co-create meaningful societal value.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam