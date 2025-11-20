Minister of Education and Training extends greetings to former Vice President

The Minister of Education and Training, on November 19, visited former Vice President and former Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Thi Binh on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20, 1982–2025).

Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son (L) visits former Vice President and former Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Thi Binh (C). (Photo: moet.gov.vn)

During the visit, Minister Nguyen Kim Son noted that throughout the 80-year development of Vietnam’s education sector, leaders such as former Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Thi Binh have made profound and enduring contributions. Their legacy, he said, is a source of pride for the entire education community.

The minister inquired warmly about her health and expressed his admiration and congratulations on the distinguished honors she has received.

In her conversation with Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son, former Vice President Nguyen Thi Binh emphasized that in the country’s new stage of development, the growing demand for a highly skilled workforce has made the mission of the education sector more challenging than ever.

She discussed with the minister several key issues, including how to ensure that younger generations are nurtured comprehensively, physically, morally, and in character; the pivotal role of higher education in training high-quality human resources; the development of the teaching workforce; and the need for government policies that create job opportunities to encourage overseas students to return home and contribute to the nation.

Former Vice President Nguyen Thi Binh also stressed that the education sector is receiving strong attention from the Party and the State, a commitment clearly reflected in Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW, which affirms that “education and training are the nation’s foremost priority and a decisive factor in its future.”

Expressing empathy for the weighty responsibilities and challenges facing the education sector, the former Vice President conveyed her hope that the entire system will continue striving and improving its effectiveness to be worthy of the trust and strong support of the Party and the State. She also extended her best wishes for the sector’s continued growth, urging it to meet the country’s rising expectations and demands.

By Phan Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh