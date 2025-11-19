Ho Chi Minh City leaders visit exemplary educators

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc this morning visited and honored exemplary teachers on Vietnamese Teachers’ Day.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc led the working delegation of the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC to conduct the visit on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20).

At the home of the late Prof. Dr. Tran Hong Quan, the delegation offered incense in remembrance of his contributions to Vietnam’s and Ho Chi Minh City’s education and training sector. Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc also extended greetings and wished good health to the professor’s family.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc and the working delegation visit the family of the late Prof. Dr. Tran Hong Quan. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Prof. Dr. Tran Hong Quan, born in 1937 in Soc Trang Province, now Can Tho City was a skilled education administrator. He devoted his entire life to education and training, and made major policies, significant contributions and breakthroughs, especially in reforms to higher education.

The delegation then visited Prof. Le Quang Vinh, former Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training. On the 43rd anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers’ Day, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended greetings and wished good health to Prof. Le Quang Vinh and his family.

He also expressed gratitude for the professor’s contributions to the national and municipal education sector, and wished him continued health to remain a source of strength and inspiration for his family and descendants.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc and the working delegation visit Professor Le Quang Vinh. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Prof. Le Quang Vinh, born in 1936 in Hue City, is known as a patriotic educator and a courageous revolutionary fighter who was arrested and tortured many times by the enemy, even sentenced to death, yet remained steadfastly loyal to the Party. Prof. Le Quang Vinh held many important positions, including Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training; Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union; Chairman of the Vietnam National Committee for Youth; Deputy Secretary General of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee; Secretary of the Con Dao District Party Committee, now Con Dao Special Zone; Deputy Head of the Central Mass Mobilization Commission; and Head of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs. In 2003, Prof. Le Quang Vinh retired. He is one of 50 exemplary educators recognized for their contributions to the development, reform and growth of Ho Chi Minh City’s education and training sector (1975–2025).

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong