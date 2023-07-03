Excavation of Vung Mountain Tunnel under Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway completed

The Vung Mountain Tunnel, with a length of 2.2km and a challenging geological feature situated within the Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway project, has been successfully dug through.

On July 3, a ceremony was organized by the BOT Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Joint Stock Company and Deo Ca Group in Nhi Ha Commune, Thuan Nam District, Ninh Thuan Province, to celebrate the breakthrough of the Vung Mountain Tunnel. The Vung Mountain Tunnel is a crucial component of the Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway project.

The excavation teams from both the North and South directions of the left branch of the tunnel successfully met with exceptional accuracy, marking a significant milestone in the project's progress, aiming to complete the entire project before April 30, 2024.

The Vung Mountain Tunnel, with a length of 2.2km, is constructed using the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM), an engineering technique that allows for flexible construction in various geological conditions and ensures enhanced safety compared to traditional tunneling methods.

The geological conditions at the Vung Mountain Tunnel are evaluated as the most extensive and complex among all the mountain tunnel sections in Phase 1 of the North-South Expressway.

During his speech at the ceremony, Mr. Le Anh Tuan, Deputy Minister of Transport, commended the efforts shown by Deo Ca Group and the construction teams in overcoming challenges during the excavation of the Vung Mountain Tunnel project. Thereby, they have achieved a significant milestone in the project timeline, which is the tunnel breakthrough, bringing them closer to the completion of the entire Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway project.

The Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway spans a total length of 78.5km, traversing three provinces, namely Khanh Hoa (nearly 5km), Ninh Thuan (63km), and Binh Thuan (approximately 12km). The project is being undertaken by the joint venture between Deo Ca Group and Company 194. Up to now, the section between Km92+260 and Km134, managed by Deo Ca Group, has completed about 65 percent of the construction volume while the section from Km54 to Km92+260, handled by Company 194, has accomplished around 55 percent of the construction volume. The entire expressway is anticipated to be fully completed by April 30, 2024.