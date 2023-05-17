Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet, Nha Trang - Cam Lam expressways open to traffic on May 19

On May 17, the Ministry of Transport announced that they sent a document to the People's Committees of Khanh Hoa and Binh Thuan provinces regarding the rescheduling of the inauguration ceremony for the Nha Trang - Cam Lam and Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet expressway projects.
On May 12, the Ministry of Transport had originally planned to hold the inauguration ceremony for the Nha Trang - Cam Lam and Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet sections of the North-South Expressway East construction project, which was scheduled for the morning of May 19. However, due to a change in the work schedule of the government leaders, the inauguration ceremony for the two projects has been postponed.
Regarding this matter, a spokesperson from the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet and Nha Trang - Cam Lam Expressway Project Management Board stated that despite the postponement of the inauguration ceremony, the investor had completed the majority of the work. As a result, they will still proceed with the opening of the two expressways on May 19 as planned.
On May 17, it was observed that at the above expressway projects, the construction units have substantially completed all the components and are prepared to proceed with the scheduled opening.
Some images from the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet expressway section passing through Binh Thuan Province:
Workers construct the residential road category of the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet Expressway.
Workers install the lighting system.
Workers clean up the road before the opening date.
Workers install guardrails.
The emergency phone number board has been installed.
Workers install a directional sign.
The Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet Expressway is ready to open to traffic.
The Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet Expressway crosses beautiful rice fields.
Some images of the Cam Lam - Nha Trang expressway prior to its opening:
The Doc San tunnel section of the Nha Trang - Cam Lam Expressway project with investment capital of VND1.2 trillion has been completed.
Workers spray water to wash the street.
The Cam Lam - Nha Trang Expressway has been basically completed.