Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet, Nha Trang - Cam Lam expressways open to traffic on May 19

Despite the postponement of the inauguration ceremony by the Ministry of Transport, the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet and Nha Trang - Cam Lam expressways are still open to traffic as of May 19.

On May 17, the Ministry of Transport announced that they sent a document to the People's Committees of Khanh Hoa and Binh Thuan provinces regarding the rescheduling of the inauguration ceremony for the Nha Trang - Cam Lam and Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet expressway projects.

On May 12, the Ministry of Transport had originally planned to hold the inauguration ceremony for the Nha Trang - Cam Lam and Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet sections of the North-South Expressway East construction project, which was scheduled for the morning of May 19. However, due to a change in the work schedule of the government leaders, the inauguration ceremony for the two projects has been postponed.

Regarding this matter, a spokesperson from the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet and Nha Trang - Cam Lam Expressway Project Management Board stated that despite the postponement of the inauguration ceremony, the investor had completed the majority of the work. As a result, they will still proceed with the opening of the two expressways on May 19 as planned.

On May 17, it was observed that at the above expressway projects, the construction units have substantially completed all the components and are prepared to proceed with the scheduled opening.

Some images from the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet expressway section passing through Binh Thuan Province:

Some images of the Cam Lam - Nha Trang expressway prior to its opening: