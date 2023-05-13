European Literature Days 2023 kick off in Hanoi

The European Literature Days 2023 officially kicked off in Hanoi on May 13, with various attractive activities.

The opening ceremony in front of Ly Thai To Monument on Dinh Tien Hoang street saw the participation of representatives from embassies and cultural institutes of 13 European countries.

Thierry Vergon, Director of the French Institute in Hanoi and President of the EU National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) in Vietnam, said that with the variety of works from 13 European countries, readers would discover works, authors, and characters they love.

He said the works would be displayed and introduced at seminars, book introductions, and exhibitions that will satiate those with a love of literature. In addition, readers have the opportunity to engage with authors, translators, editors, and publishers and to attend seminars and other interactive events.

Within the framework of the 2023 European Literature Days which will last until May 21, a wide variety of cultural and literary activities by publishing units and cultural companies in Vietnam will be held, including book introductions, literary discussions and book fairs.

In addition, two composition contests about European characters and a competition on European literature have attracted many candidates who are passionate about literature and painting.

This year, the event showcases diverse works from the UK, Poland, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, France, Finland, the Czech Republic, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Italy.

The European Express Train Event, which is held by students from the Book and Action Club of Hanoi Law University, will help readers discover European cultures through books.

The activities during the event will take place at the December 19 Book Street, Casa Italia, Goethe Institute in Hanoi, French Institute in Hanoi and Kim Dong Publishing House.