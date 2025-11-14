Culture/art

European culinary program through Polish products launched

A press conference unveiling a European culinary program through Polish products took place on November 14.

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) – Ho Chi Minh City branch, in collaboration with the Representative Office of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency in Vietnam and the Association of Meat Processors from Poland, held the press conference.

The event is part of the European Union’s (EU) “Taste Europe” campaign.

The press conference introducing Polish products as part of the “Taste Europe” program (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

2025 marks the second consecutive year of the “Taste Europe” campaign, which has successfully promoted European cuisine in Vietnam, Japan and Singapore.

The “Taste Europe” campaign seeks to raise awareness among consumers and industry partners about the quality, safety, and authenticity of EU-origin products. It highlights the importance of the EU’s food control and certification system.

Mr. Piotr Harasimowicz, Chief of the Representative Office of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency in Vietnam, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Mr. Piotr Harasimowicz, Chief of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency’s Representative Office in Vietnam, noted that trade and investment ties between Vietnam and Poland have long been growing and have become even stronger since the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect in 2020.

Specifically, in the first half of 2025, exports from Poland to Vietnam reached over €115 million, of which meat products accounted for €106 million. Poland is also among the leading EU countries importing Vietnamese products such as rice, coffee and noodles. According to him, Poland is keen to strengthen trade with Vietnam, particularly in agricultural and food products.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong

“Taste Europe” campaign Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry Representative Office of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency in Vietnam ssociation of Meat Processors from Poland European culinary program

