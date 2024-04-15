Entire expressway linking Hanoi, Lang Son to open to traffic in 2026

The People’s Committee of Lang Son Province and investors will start construction of the expressway section from Huu Nghi (Friendship) border gate to Chi Lang border gate on April 20.

A toll plaza on Bac Giang- Lang Son expressway

The entire project linking the capital city of Hanoi and Lang Son Province is expected to complete in 2026 with toll collection for automobiles to last 25 years and eight months.

Thus, the expressway section's construction has been resumed after five years of halt. It has been known as a “dead-end expressway” as vehicles could only travel to Chi Lang and then had to move into National Highway 1A.

Previously, on April 14, the People's Committee of Lang Son Province and the multiple investors including Deo Ca (Ca Pass) Construction Joint Stock Company, Construction Joint Stock Company No.568 and Lizen Joint Stock Company signed a contract to implement the investment and construction project of the expressway section from Huu Nghi (Friendship) border gate to Chi Lang border gate under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, specifically the form of Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) contract.

On April 11, the People's Committee of Lang Son Province issued a decision approving the result for the selection of this project’s investor under the BOT model.

The project has a length of 43 kilometers and a total investment of VND11,024 billion (US$444 million), including VND3,500 billion (US$141 million) from the central budget and more than VND2,000 billion (US$80.6 million) from the local budget.

The 60-kilometer-long expressway section from Huu Nghi border gate to the Chi Lang border gate runs through districts of Chi Lang, Cao Loc, Van Lang and Lang Son City in Lang Son Province.

After completion, the project will create a smooth connection from the capital city of Hanoi to the Huu Nghi border gate (Cao Loc- Lang Son).

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong