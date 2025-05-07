Entire country reels under severe heatwave

The Northern and Central regions have scorched temperatures ranging from 35 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius, even exceeding 38 degrees Celsius in some places.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the intense heat is covering the entire localities from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen.

In the Northern region, the heat is expected to peak on May 9 before gradually easing.

As for Ho Chi Minh City and Southern localities, heat dominates despite scattered rains. Both Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region have experienced alternating sun and rain.

On the afternoon of May 6, temperatures in Ho Chi Minh City reached between 34 degrees Celsius and over 36 degrees Celsius.

The UV index stayed at a reading of 9–10 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., posing a "very high" risk of skin and eye damage from unprotected sun exposure.

Weather experts have recommended people to limit outdoor activities, especially in the midday sun, due to increased heat and potential for heat-related illnesses, and take protective measures such as wearing sun-protective clothing and using umbrellas or sunscreen when exposed to direct sunlight.

People are recommended to take extra precautions to prevent heatstroke and health issues related to ultraviolet radiation.

According to the meteorological agency, scattered showers and localized thunderstorms are forecast for the evenings in some suburban districts of Cu Chi, Hoc Mon and Binh Chanh.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong