Engineers, workers working through holiday on North-South Expressway project

Despite the National Day holiday, a significant number of engineers and workers are dedicated to ensuring that the North-South Expressway project stays on schedule.

Engineers and workers work through holiday at the North-South Expressway project

At the construction site for the North-South Expressway Investment Project, specifically the Quang Ngai - Hoai Nhon section, numerous engineers and workers are working tirelessly in shifts around the clock on three packages XL1, XL2, and XL3 during the National Day holiday.

At the package XL1 through Hanh Thuan Commune in Quang Ngai Province’s Nghia Hanh District, engineers and workers are laying asphalt concrete. The contractor has mobilized three asphalt concrete paving rigs, each consisting of one paver, four rollers, and 30 asphalt concrete transport trucks. As the asphalt is laid, workers operate the rollers.

Roller operator Tran Van Gioi from Can Tho City revealed that he was reassigned from the Van Phong - Chi Thanh project to work on this construction site. Despite the National Day holiday, he and his colleagues opted to stay on site and push through to complete the project.

Project manager Tran Van Chi of the package XL1 said that after conducting the first trial asphalt paving, workers began to adjust and inspect technical factors and quality. The rainy season is approaching, so it is necessary to complete the concrete work and ensure the project's progress. Engineers and workers are working continuously during the holiday, and it is expected that 3-5km of road will be paved with asphalt by the end of September.

Engineers and workers lay asphalt concrete

Engineers and workers still work hardly during the holiday

XL02 package, which spans over 27 kilometers and runs through Duc Pho town, features 29 bridges and 2 mountain tunnels. The contractor has mobilized a total of 512 machines and equipment, supported by a workforce of 1,450 personnel, and has established 18 construction fronts, operating in three shifts across four teams.

Meanwhile, XL03 package which measures nearly 31 kilometers in length connects Duc Pho town in Quang Ngai Province to Hoai Nhon town in Binh Dinh Province.

Deputy General Director Nguyen Quang Huy of Deo Ca Group Joint Stock Company stated that the Quang Ngai - Hoai Nhon expressway project currently employs 4,000 personnel and utilizes nearly 1,800 machines and pieces of equipment.

Inside a tunnel construction site

The group aims to achieve 62 percent completion of the contract plan by the end of the year. To meet this goal, operations are ongoing around the clock, without any breaks, to maintain the project's timeline.

Despite local authorities have completed the site handover, the relocation of technical infrastructure, including medium and low-voltage power lines and telecommunication lines, has been sluggish.

Currently, over 20 relocation points remain unresolved, primarily at the construction sites for bridges and pedestrian underpasses. Consequently, the contractor is collaborating with local authorities to resolve these challenges.

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Anh Quan