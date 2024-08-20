Electric rickshaws in Nha Trang City cause chaotic traffic scene

According to statistics from the Nha Trang City Labor Federation, around 300 rickshaws initially operated in the city.

An electric rickshaw is traveling on a route of Nha Trang City.

This number has now increased to nearly 600 cycle rickshaws, most electric rickshaws.



Electric rickshaws, also known as electric cyclo, have been present in Nha Trang City, the Central coastal province of Khanh Hoa for a long time.

Amid a significant rise in the number of vehicles leading to traffic unsafety incidents in the tourist city, the Nha Trang City People's Committee has carried out various measures to monitor the operations of the electric three-wheeled bicycle taxi as well as strictly handle violations.

People and tourists can easily see electric rickshaws traveling at hourly speeds of 40 kilometers on the streets of the tourist city of Nha Trang.

These vehicles have picked up and dropped off passengers, stopped and turned around on pedestrian crossings, even ran red lights and failed to reduce speed when turning onto priority roads. That creates a chaotic traffic scene on crowded tourist routes.

According to Head of the Nha Trang City Traffic Police Team Nguyen Viet Manh, since early August, the traffic police team has been implementing measures to handle traffic safety violations for drivers of electric rickshaws.

In the coming time, the unit will continue to strengthen propaganda work, collaborate with the Labor Federation and the Rickshaw Association of Nha Trang City to eliminate electric rickshaws to ensure traffic safety and develop traditional rickshaws, added Manh.

The use of electric motors to replace the pedaling of the driver is a violation so the Nha Trang City Traffic Police will strengthen inspections and require the removal of electric motors in the coming time.

By Cong Nhan- Translated by Huyen Huong