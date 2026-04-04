Efforts underway to commence Thu Thiem – Long Thanh Urban metro line by June

The Government Office has recently issued a communiqué on the conclusion of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh regarding the progress of Phase 1 of the Long Thanh International Airport project and its associated connecting transportation routes.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with ministries, investors, and contractors to accelerate Long Thanh International Airport project on March 29. (Photo: SGGP)

To ensure that the project’s components and packages are executed on schedule and meet the planned quality standards, the Prime Minister has requested the Ministry of Public Security to direct its subordinate agencies to promptly accelerate the investigation and handling of violations and irregularities arising during project implementation, ensuring accountability is clear in terms of individuals, tasks, and responsibilities.

The Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Construction, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), and other relevant agencies are tasked with focusing on resolving obstacles related to payments to contractors for work completed on-site, on the principle of strictly addressing cases of violations, embezzlement, and corruption in accordance with the law. At the same time, timely payment solutions must be ensured for contractors, with project packages executed properly and in full compliance with legal regulations, in line with the directives of the Government Standing Committee.

The Ministers of Finance, and Construction are instructed to immediately establish task forces to definitively resolve issues concerning payment for completed project volumes, as well as challenges related to the supply and pricing of construction materials, fuel, and other inputs for the project.

Regarding the connecting transportation network, the current progress of the road routes linking Ho Chi Minh City with Long Thanh International Airport is proceeding in line with the planned schedule, making it feasible to operate them in synchronization with the airport’s opening. The Prime Minister has requested the Ministry of Construction, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, and relevant units to direct contractors to concentrate resources, accelerate construction, and ensure completion according to the committed timeline.

The Prime Minister also instructed the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to accelerate the investment preparation for the Thu Thiem–Long Thanh metro line, aiming for commencement in June, and to expedite construction of Metro Line 2, from Tham Luong to Ben Thanh.

The People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province is requested to hasten investment preparation and promptly allocate resources for the implementation of Metro Line 1, from Ben Thanh to Suoi Tien, extending through the center of Dong Nai Province to Long Thanh, with the goal of starting construction within 2026.

During the research and implementation of these projects, the People’s Committees of Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province are urged to reach consensus on solutions and technologies to ensure consistency, connectivity, and integration across the projects.

The Prime Minister assigned the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province to take the lead, in coordination with the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Finance, and relevant agencies, in developing a master plan for an interregional passenger and logistics hub at the airport area by 2026. The plan should establish a modern and integrated aviation service ecosystem, including accommodation, hotels, convention centers, commercial and medical facilities, training and maintenance services, technical logistics, duty-free zones, and supporting financial services.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh