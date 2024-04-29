Ho Chi Minh City

Eastern gate of HCMC faces serious traffic congestion

The traffic status inside HCMC on the second day of the 5-day national holiday was quite smooth, yet its eastern gate still endured severe congestion.

Cars after cars are moving slowing towards the expressway (Photo: VNN)


In the morning of April 28, An Phu Intersection in Thu Duc City had to accommodate a large quantity of vehicles coming from Mai Chi Tho Street and Luong Dinh Cua Street towards the HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway. This made the traffic situation there extremely sluggish.

At 16:00 p.m. of the same day, congestion was eliminated (Photo: SGGP)


Facing a similar problem was the HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway, the favorite route to the Central region of the country. Functional agencies must strenuously regulate traffic flows to minimize congestion and reduce heavy traffic load on the expressway. They even had to temporarily close the entrance to this expressway sometimes, creating a long line of waiting vehicles.

Not being able to use the above expressway, many drivers altered their route towards Cat Lai Ferry, also forming a long waiting line here.

Thanks to the efforts of the traffic police, at 16:00 p.m. of the same day, congestion was eliminated, and the traffic became smooth again in HCMC’s Eastern gate, including the way to Cat Lai Ferry.

By Hai Ngoc – Translated by Thanh Tam

