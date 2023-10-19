Dutch DJ Don Diablo to perform at HOZO Music Festival 2023

World-popular DJ Don Diablo was confirmed to perform at the third International Music Festival- HOZO 2023 on December 24.

Don Diablo will be a special star in the event series of HOZO Super Fest at the third international music festival.

Ho Chi Minh City shall be the next destination of DJ Top 9 in the world during his journey of conquering lovers of electronic dance music (EDM) in Asia in particular and all over the world in general.

Don Diablo, born in 1980, is one of the pioneers of the Future House music genre and ranks ninth in the Top 100 DJs – 2020 list by DJ Mag in 2022.

Don Diablo, is a Dutch DJ, digital artist, record producer, musician and songwriter with the hits “On My Mind, Cutting Shapes, Blow, Animale, Hooligans, Who’s Your Daddy” and so on.

He used to work with top stars of the world such as Rihanna, DJ Tiesto, KSHMR and performed at international music festivals such as Ultra Music Festival and TomorrowLand in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil and so on.

He won titles “Producer of the Year” and “Best Future House DJ” at the EMPO Awards 2016 and the title “Best Electro House DJ” at the WDM Radio Awards 2018.

Apart from his strength in the music genre of Future House, Diablo skillfully plays with electro house, progressive house, trap, future bass, bass house, dub-step and so on.

Previously, the artist used to travel to the capital city of Hanoi for some brand-name promotion campaigns in 2019 and 2022.

This is the first time the DJ comes to HCMC which is also the last destination for his international tour in 2023.

Following the K-pop stars of the band, BLACKPINK, DJ Don Diablo is the next international artist who selected Vietnam for their international tours.