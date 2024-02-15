Weather

Drizzles in the North on return to work day

SGGPO

On February 15, which marks the 6th day of the Lunar New Year, Hanoi and several locations in the North experienced drizzles on the first day of returning to work following a seven-day Tet holiday break.

img-4224-2550-1494jpeg-8102.jpg
Hanoi experiences drizzles on the morning of Feb 15.

Meanwhile, according to meteorological experts, Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) and the Southeastern region are currently facing an intense heatwave, with temperatures consistently soaring to as high as 35-36 degrees Celsius (air temperatures at midday, in reality, could exceed by an additional 2-3 degrees Celsius). This heatwave is expected to persist until at least the end of this week.

Starting around February 20, the heatwave's intensity in the Southern region is expected to escalate as the hot zone expands from Cambodia, combined with atmospheric pressure variations due to the influx of a robust cold air mass into the Northern region, pushing the hot air mass Southward. Consequently, this will result in a heatwave effect in HCMC and the Southern region.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting forecasts that the El Nino phenomenon (the warming phase) will persist until mid-2024, potentially making 2024 the tenth consecutive year of the highest global average temperatures. Heatwaves in the Southern, Northwest, and Central regions are expected to arrive earlier and be more frequent than the multi-year average.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Bao Nghi

