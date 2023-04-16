Downpours, strong wind lash Tien Giang, Gia Lai causing losses

Recent heavy downpours and strong winds pounded in the Mekong Delta Province of Tien Giang and the Central Highlands Province of Gia Lai resulting much losses.

Nguyen Duc Thinh, Chief of the Office of the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and Search and Rescue of Tien Giang Province, today said that according to incomplete statistics, the heavy rain at the beginning of the season accompanied with strong gusts of wind on the evening of April 15 in the province blew away the roofs of 67 houses.

In addition, strong gusts of wind also knocked down 128 fruit trees including 118 jackfruit trees and 10 durian trees; worse, 9 tons of the thorny fruit was blown off by strong winds from durian trees in Cai Lay town.

The initial damage was estimated at VND2.6 billion.

Immediately after the incident, local authorities implemented measures to support local inhabitants to overcome the consequence by giving financial aid as per the present regulations.

Thunderstorms and tornadoes in Gia Lai Province also blew away the roofs of 118 houses in 3 districts and towns. People were arranging things to stabilize their lives.

Today, the Standing Office of the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and Search and Rescue of Gia Lai Province said that the unit had just reported to the provincial People's Committee about damage caused by thunderstorms that occurred on the afternoon of April 15. The initial damage estimate was more than VND3.3 billion.

According to the statistics of the localities, 118 houses have had their roofs blown off in districts Phu Thien, Kong Chro, and Ayun Pa town.

More than 590 hectares of crops were severely damaged, with over 513 hectares of rice and more than 26 hectares of coffee trees suffering 30-70 percent damage. In addition, more than 45 hectares of paddy rice in the flowering period and ripening period and 4.1 hectares of corn collapsed, affecting productivity and output.

In addition, Duc Co and Ia Grai districts in Gia Lai Province were also heavily affected by thunderstorms and whirlwinds. Currently, functional sectors are continuing to estimate the damage and support people to overcome the consequences of natural disasters.

According to the Standing Office of the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and Search and Rescue of Gia Lai Province, since the beginning of the year, thunderstorms and whirlwinds have injured six people and ripped the roofs off 128 houses.