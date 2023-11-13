Downpours cause flooding in Ha Tinh, Nghe An

The northern central province of Ha Tinh has heavy rains during November 12-13 leading to flooding in many places.

Many roads, houses, and public facilities across Can Loc and Loc Ha districts have been flooded.

A section of hundreds of meters of the National Road 1A running through Nghen town in Can Loc District has been submerged in water. The local functional forces issued a landslide warning and controlled the traffic to ensure the safety of all road users.

The local authorities directed the competent units to closely monitor and create preparation for rescue work as well as move residents to safe places.

In addition, tens of thousands of students at all levels were forced to stay at home to ensure their safety on November 13 due to long-lasting rains causing widespread flooding in the province.

A landslide following heavy rains on the early morning of November 13 has blocked a section of the National Highway 8A passing through Huong Son District.

Nghe An Province has also experienced prolonged heavy rains for the last two days, leading to flooding on main streets in Vinh City, such as Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Le Hong Phong, Phan Boi Chau, and Tran Hung Dao.

Images of floods and landslides in Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces:

In Vinh City of Nghe An Province:

In Ha Tinh Province's districts: