Military officers provide assistance to locals in flood-affected Ha Tinh

Army forces of the northern central province of Ha Tinh on November 2 provided assistance to locals after days of heavy rain-triggered floods.

Related News Tens of thousands of students stay home in Ha Tinh over heavy downpours

More than 100 officers of the Military Command of the northern central province of Ha Tinh, the Regiment 841, and the Military Command of Huong Khe District joined hands to help affected households in Dien My Commune of Huong Khe District.

The military officers joined hands with the local authorities and residents to clear mud, tree branches, and garbage after floods, and clean tables and chairs at community cultural centers, schools, and stele houses commemorating fallen heroes.

The soldiers also supported flood-hit policy beneficiary families and older people who live alone in the commune.

The Military Command of the northern central province of Ha Tinh, delegated the Military Command of Huong Khe District to strengthen forces to help local people in other flood-hit areas overcome the flood consequences to mitigate property damage and soon stabilize life.

Dien My commune is located in a low-lying area on the banks of the Ngan Sau River that has suffered serious damage because of flooding. Around 198 houses across the commune were flooded. The landslides affected 19 households while many transport works were damaged by flooding.

The Military Command of the northern central province of Ha Tinh also gave support to flood-affected people in Can Loc, Vu Quang and Cam Xuyen districts in the province.

Images of military officers providing assistance to local people in flood-affected areas in Ha Tinh: